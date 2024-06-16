Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Shares Gap Down to $528.90

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $528.90, but opened at $513.25. Parker-Hannifin shares last traded at $500.69, with a volume of 182,069 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $611.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.33.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 4.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $539.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

