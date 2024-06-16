Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.48

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.48 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 15588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21. The company has a market capitalization of $727.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.02 million. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 36.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is presently 89.74%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Patria Investments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 223,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Patria Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Patria Investments by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Patria Investments by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,484,000 after purchasing an additional 264,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Patria Investments by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

