Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Short Interest Down 18.9% in May

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the May 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paysafe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paysafe by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 302,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 85,170 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Paysafe by 32.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 152,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Paysafe by 16.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paysafe by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannae Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paysafe by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 3,379,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Stock Performance

NYSE:PSFE opened at $17.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Paysafe has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $417.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.60 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 15.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paysafe will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

PSFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Paysafe from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Paysafe from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Paysafe from $11.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $13.40 to $14.60 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.01.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

Further Reading

