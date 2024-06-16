Pensana (LON:PRE) Trading 9.4% Higher

Shares of Pensana Plc (LON:PRE – Get Free Report) traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.95 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.64 ($0.25). 1,715,372 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 189% from the average session volume of 594,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.95 ($0.23).

The firm has a market capitalization of £54.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1,900.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 25.

In other news, insider Tim George bought 21,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £5,048.16 ($6,428.32). 39.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pensana Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Angola. The company primarily explores for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) deposits. Its flagship assets are the Saltend rare earth project located in the United Kingdom and the Longonjo NdPr project located in Angola. The company was formerly known as Pensana Rare Earths Plc and changed its name to Pensana Plc in February 2021.

