Perceptive Advisors LLC Acquires 111,552 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $35,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 24.0% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 256,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,904,000 after purchasing an additional 49,787 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total value of $5,338,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total value of $5,338,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shalini Sharp sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $156,941.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,048.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,697 shares of company stock valued at $12,700,915 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $135.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.58. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.02 and a 52-week high of $148.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.21 million. Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

