Perceptive Advisors LLC Acquires 16,477 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,979,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares during the period. Iovance Biotherapeutics makes up about 2.2% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 4.68% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $97,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 52.3% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 344,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 118,133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 42,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,143,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,082 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 107.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 371,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 192,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 255.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 857,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 615,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average is $10.70. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 23,615.70%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Iovance Biotherapeutics’s revenue was up 71400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

