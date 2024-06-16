Perceptive Advisors LLC Acquires 1,814,608 Shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) by 82.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,004,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814,608 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Astria Therapeutics worth $30,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,119,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,466,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 466,165 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.
Astria Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ ATXS opened at $9.15 on Friday. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATXS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Astria Therapeutics from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Astria Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.
Astria Therapeutics Profile
Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
