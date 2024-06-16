Perceptive Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 342,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 0.78% of REGENXBIO as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in REGENXBIO by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 27,590 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 34,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $272,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $7,422,156.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

RGNX opened at $12.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.52 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 70.72% and a negative net margin of 299.96%. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGNX

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.