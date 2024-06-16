Perceptive Advisors LLC Buys 3,483,060 Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,594,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,483,060 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 10.08% of Nautilus Biotechnology worth $37,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 351.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nautilus Biotechnology Trading Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ:NAUT opened at $2.56 on Friday. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
About Nautilus Biotechnology
Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.
