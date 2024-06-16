Perceptive Advisors LLC Grows Position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 166.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,963,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,477,623 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Evolus worth $41,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Evolus alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 650.1% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 293,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 254,013 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Evolus by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 158,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 67,678 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evolus by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,333,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evolus by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 158,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Evolus

In related news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 2,423 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $30,820.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,616.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Moatazedi sold 155,278 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $2,006,191.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 533,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,890,869.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 2,423 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $30,820.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,616.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,339 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

View Our Latest Research Report on EOLS

Evolus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $11.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.32. Evolus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $15.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $59.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. Analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Evolus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.