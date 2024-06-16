Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $27.51 Million Holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,869,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819,748 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 2.76% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals worth $27,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMLX. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $783,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 40,380 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 65,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 32,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

AMLX opened at $1.64 on Friday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $25.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.26 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 17.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMLX. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.