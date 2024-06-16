Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $53.18 Million Holdings in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,139,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,292 shares during the quarter. RAPT Therapeutics accounts for about 1.2% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 6.22% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $53,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 7.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,499,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,778,000 after purchasing an additional 308,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,627,000 after acquiring an additional 76,356 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,082,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 98,112 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 15.2% during the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 657,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 86,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,533,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RAPT. Guggenheim downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $3.32 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.57.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RAPT Therapeutics Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

