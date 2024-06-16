Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $80.46 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,652 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 1.8% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $80,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 293.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236,064 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 317.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MDT opened at $81.04 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 100.36%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

