Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $98.08 Million Position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Perceptive Advisors LLC cut its stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,328,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486,609 shares during the period. Immunovant makes up approximately 2.2% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 1.60% of Immunovant worth $98,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boxer Capital LLC raised its stake in Immunovant by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth about $4,548,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 590.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 36,659 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,651,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 337.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 136,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on IMVT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Immunovant Stock Performance

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. Immunovant, Inc. has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $45.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average is $34.28.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,807 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $149,882.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,086,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,891,350.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $149,882.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,086,958 shares in the company, valued at $33,891,350.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,053 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $32,832.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 461,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,397,115.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,889. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Immunovant Profile

(Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.