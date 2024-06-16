Perceptive Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Perceptive Advisors LLC decreased its position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 967,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451,650 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $22,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,891,000. Finally, University of Wisconsin Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 258.9% in the fourth quarter. University of Wisconsin Foundation now owns 372,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 268,759 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $121,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,400.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 7,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $178,720.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,359.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $121,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,306 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,635 shares of company stock valued at $695,716 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 30.12, a current ratio of 30.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90). As a group, analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKRO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

