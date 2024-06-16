Perceptive Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Perceptive Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,126,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,321 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.90% of Singular Genomics Systems worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, QVIDTVM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMIC stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a current ratio of 10.35.

Singular Genomics Systems ( NASDAQ:OMIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Singular Genomics Systems had a negative return on equity of 51.10% and a negative net margin of 3,863.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OMIC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Singular Genomics Systems from $0.85 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Singular Genomics Systems from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

