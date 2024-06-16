Perceptive Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 132,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,648,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Ascendis Pharma A/S as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2,775.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,874 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 672,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,938,000 after purchasing an additional 57,413 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,802,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,036,000 after purchasing an additional 170,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of ASND stock opened at $127.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.10. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $85.08 and a 52 week high of $161.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $103.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.72 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 152.68%. On average, analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

