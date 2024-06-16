Perceptive Advisors LLC Purchases 189,931 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,707,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,931 shares during the quarter. Rocket Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.1% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $51,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on RCKT. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.
In related news, insider John Militello sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $25,194.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,185.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 9,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $228,596.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,000,411.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Militello sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $25,194.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,185.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 381,772 shares of company stock worth $10,411,590 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 10.47. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $32.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.20.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
