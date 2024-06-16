Perceptive Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,831,167 Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,831,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,793,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Autolus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $3,176,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $679,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,992,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 403,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AUTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.70.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AUTL opened at $4.50 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autolus Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.