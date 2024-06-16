Perceptive Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 82,398 MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTXFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,976,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,397,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,643,000 after acquiring an additional 19,508 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,806,000 after purchasing an additional 580,001 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,314,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,744,000 after purchasing an additional 196,144 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 42.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,952,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,304,000 after buying an additional 580,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP raised its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,049,000 after buying an additional 563,584 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.46.

Shares of MLTX opened at $41.41 on Friday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.12.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.



MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

