Perceptive Advisors LLC Sells 140,983 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Perceptive Advisors LLC decreased its position in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,866,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,983 shares during the period. Verona Pharma comprises approximately 1.7% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 4.84% of Verona Pharma worth $76,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 50,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 166,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRNA opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a current ratio of 18.40. Verona Pharma plc has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $23.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.02.

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRNA. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Verona Pharma from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 36,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $71,046.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,621,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,241.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

