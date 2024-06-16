Perceptive Advisors LLC Sells 254,265 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,088,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,265 shares during the period. Vaxcyte makes up 1.5% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $68,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 1,122.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 1,122.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Vaxcyte Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $72.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 0.97. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $82.04.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.28. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $490,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,862,252.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,588,286.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $490,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,862,252.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,483 shares of company stock valued at $6,469,643 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

