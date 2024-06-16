Perceptive Advisors LLC Sells 371,316 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Perceptive Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,074,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,316 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $11,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 36.5% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 87,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

ZYME opened at $9.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. The firm has a market cap of $639.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.18. Zymeworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $13.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 28.37% and a negative net margin of 249.63%. The company had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZYME shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

