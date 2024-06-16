Perceptive Advisors LLC Sells 8,220 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,255,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,220 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 1.88% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $44,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $148,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,053.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $148,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,053.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 15,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $664,821.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,664 shares of company stock valued at $14,239,668. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRNX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jonestrading increased their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRNX

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $45.33 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $53.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.20.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.50% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The company’s revenue was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.