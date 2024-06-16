Perceptive Advisors LLC Takes $7.57 Million Position in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 539,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,574,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 0.98% of Olema Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,854,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,715,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,069,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $906,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 879.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 558,077 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OLMA. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,715,301.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $612,450. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.05. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $17.79.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

