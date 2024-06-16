Perceptive Advisors LLC Takes $7.74 Million Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 108,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,735,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 779,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,851,000 after purchasing an additional 209,331 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $877,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,473,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.
Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance
Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $67.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -58.42 and a beta of 0.97. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $84.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITCI. TD Cowen increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.
Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.
