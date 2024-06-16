Peterson Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Peterson Wealth Management lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.4% of Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Mastercard by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its stake in Mastercard by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $444.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.46. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,500,735,980.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,551,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,586,960. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

