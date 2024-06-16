Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNFP. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $9,339,778.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 153,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,144.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $9,339,778.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 153,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,404,144.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $5,829,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,039,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6,999.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 30,097 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 900,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,520,000 after acquiring an additional 15,203 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,432,000 after acquiring an additional 33,355 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 389.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 146,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,735,000 after acquiring an additional 116,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,394,000 after acquiring an additional 947,704 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $74.99 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $92.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $428.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.59%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

