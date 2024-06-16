Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $79.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $71.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.21. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $44.13 and a twelve month high of $75.86.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.48 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 140.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Planet Fitness by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 19.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

