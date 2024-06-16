Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,559,466 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 4,673,657 shares.The stock last traded at $0.69 and had previously closed at $0.72.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PSNY

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Down 5.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,833,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 273,479 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,136,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 220,147 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 574,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 112,900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 288,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 116,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 279,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.