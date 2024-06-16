Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Receives $3.48 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.48.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSNY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Polestar Automotive Holding UK

PSNY opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $4.96.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 38,450 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,833,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 273,479 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 288,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 116,207 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 18.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

