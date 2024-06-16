Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives C$113.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$113.50.

Several research firms recently commented on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$97.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

PBH stock opened at C$87.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$88.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$90.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.02. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$84.66 and a one year high of C$113.60.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.02). Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.45 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 4.9137555 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.62%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

