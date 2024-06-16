Proathlete Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,759 Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

VYMI stock opened at $68.58 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $71.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.46.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

