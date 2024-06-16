Proathlete Wealth Management LLC Invests $258,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 860 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $4,620,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $3,251,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $17,621,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.58.

NYSE SYK opened at $344.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.15. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The firm has a market cap of $131.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

