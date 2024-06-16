Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Shares Down 9.5%

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$11.07 and last traded at C$11.07. 4,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 5,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.23.

Profound Medical Stock Down 9.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.33. The firm has a market cap of C$270.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.41) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$2.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.24 million. Research analysts forecast that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.9000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

