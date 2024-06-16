Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Trading Down 1.5%

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $187.47 and last traded at $187.47. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.39.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Down 1.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.68 and a 200 day moving average of $210.07.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as toll roads, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and railways; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, wastewater treatment, and power generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, landfills, and hospitals.

