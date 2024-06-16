ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Trading 2% Higher

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.10 and last traded at $32.02. Approximately 199,798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,031,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.38.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 14,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

