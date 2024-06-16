Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PTGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.77. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 2.12.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $254.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $707,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,558,892.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $707,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,558,892.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,234 shares of company stock worth $2,250,386 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,004,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,972,000 after purchasing an additional 186,218 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,606,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 72,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,694,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 209.3% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 133,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 90,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

