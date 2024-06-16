Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $113.11 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $121.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

