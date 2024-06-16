Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.27

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and traded as low as $0.24. Pure Energy Minerals shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 6,666 shares traded.
Pure Energy Minerals Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30.
Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile
Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012.
