Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.27

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and traded as low as $0.24. Pure Energy Minerals shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 6,666 shares traded.

Pure Energy Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.