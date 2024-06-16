Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Reduced by Desjardins

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollarama in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s FY2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.41 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 493.80% and a net margin of 17.22%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised Dollarama from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$115.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$124.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$125.80.

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$123.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$119.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$106.98. The firm has a market cap of C$34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$84.19 and a 1 year high of C$129.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.93.

In related news, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total value of C$79,100.01. In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total value of C$7,059,410.00. Also, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total transaction of C$79,100.01. Insiders sold a total of 70,775 shares of company stock worth $8,198,939 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

