Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.05

Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 56789 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on QTRX. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Quanterix from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QTRX

Quanterix Stock Down 8.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.02. The stock has a market cap of $509.76 million, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $32.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.72 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 28.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Quanterix

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Quanterix in the third quarter worth $125,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 44,205.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

(Get Free Report)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.