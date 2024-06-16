Quantum (QUA) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantum has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $0.06 and $1.75 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011966 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,606.40 or 1.00022329 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012881 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.64 or 0.00091056 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

