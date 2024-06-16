QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Shares Down 4.6%

QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.05 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.23 ($0.07). 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 115,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.48 ($0.07).

QUIZ Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.65. The stock has a market cap of £6.49 million, a PE ratio of -522.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.47.

About QUIZ

QUIZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides occasion and dressy casual wear for women under the QUIZ brand name in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers clothes, footwear, and accessories primarily for 16 to 35-year-old females. The company operates through standalone stores, concessions, franchises, and wholesale, as well as online stores.

