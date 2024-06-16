Radio Caca Price Down 12.6% Over Last Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $78.16 million and $5.27 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000146 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00002868 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006010 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,835,221,779 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

