Rakon (RKN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,975.67

Rakon (RKN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One Rakon token can currently be purchased for $0.0934 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. Rakon has a market cap of $22.68 million and $1,975.67 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rakon has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar.

Get Rakon alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Rakon Token Profile

Rakon’s genesis date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken.

Buying and Selling Rakon

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rakon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rakon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rakon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rakon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.