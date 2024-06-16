Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 501 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 2,087.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,168,000 after buying an additional 1,500,269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,194,000 after acquiring an additional 988,864 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 13.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,087,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,332,000 after purchasing an additional 355,694 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 9,466.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,211,000 after buying an additional 2,121,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,337,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TAP. UBS Group decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.07.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $49.53 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.44.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

