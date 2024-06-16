Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 200 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

RFEM stock opened at $65.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.83. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $51.67 and a 12-month high of $66.36.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio.

