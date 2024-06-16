Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 457 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 77.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,704,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,119,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,290 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 144.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 926,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,665,000 after acquiring an additional 546,969 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,958,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,600,000 after acquiring an additional 497,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,074,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,366,000 after purchasing an additional 495,192 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.24.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $99.47 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.82 and a 12 month high of $103.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

