Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 320 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 2,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $200.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $298.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.82.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PODD. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.18.

In other Insulet news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,333,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,488.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $405,806.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,333,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,586 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,488.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,336,346. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

